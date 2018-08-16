Mugshots : Madison County : 8/15/18 – 8/16/18 August 16, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14James Poyner Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Deonta Wallace Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Douglass Beauregard Vandalism, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Colton Lynch Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Johnny Black Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule III, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Teresa Lavender Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Martavius Pledge Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Maurice Alexander Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Michele Partee Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Ronnie Napper Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Rufus Marshall Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Shiquita Conner Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Wallace Sturghill Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Willie Cole Criminal impersonation, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/15/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/16/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore