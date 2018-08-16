Mugshots : Madison County : 8/15/18 – 8/16/18

1/14 James Poyner Violation of probation

2/14 Deonta Wallace Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/14 Douglass Beauregard Vandalism, violation of probation

4/14 Colton Lynch Violation of community corrections



5/14 Johnny Black Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule III, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/14 Teresa Lavender Violation of community corrections

7/14 Martavius Pledge Failure to appear

8/14 Maurice Alexander Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/14 Michele Partee Assault, vandalism

10/14 Ronnie Napper Aggravated burglary

11/14 Rufus Marshall Violation of probation

12/14 Shiquita Conner Failure to comply



13/14 Wallace Sturghill Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

14/14 Willie Cole Criminal impersonation, violation of probation





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/15/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/16/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.