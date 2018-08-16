Scattered Showers And Storms This Morning

Weather Update–

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue this morning across West Tennessee. The heavier storms have been focused west, along the Mississippi River so far this morning. It does appear the main wave is trying to make some ESE progression with time. The initial wave is expected to weaken through late morning, but I think we’ll have it around for the next couple hours before we get to that point. Mainly steady to at times heavy rain along with some frequent lightning. Later this afternoon there will be some breaks in the clouds allowing for some time for the atmosphere to recover and develop new storms. A storm or two may become strong to severe. Stronger storms will be capable of strong damaging winds… this should be very isolated however. We’ll have a high around 88°F.



