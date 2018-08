Scott Conger announces bid for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Jackson city councilman and current United Way of West Tennessee president Scott Conger has announced that he will run for mayor of Jackson.

At this time Conger and outgoing State Rep. Jimmy Eldridge are the only candidates who have publicly announced their running.

Mayor Jerry Gist has officially announced he will not run for re-election, having been the mayor of Jackson for almost 12 years.