Thunderstorms Possible Friday and Saturday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, August 16th

As expected, showers took over West Tennessee this morning and while we’ve had a break now this afternoon, there’s a chance for more scattered storms later in the afternoon and evening. Some of these showers could end up being heavy at times with some lightning too, so stay weather aware! Our temperatures are heating up with sunny skies returning to West Tennessee adding some energy to the atmosphere.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible this evening in West Tennessee and overnight! Make sure you have an umbrella or rain coat handy just in case, but be prepared for heavy downpours too. These scattered storms will continue to pass through West Tennessee overnight with rain becoming likelier Friday morning with otherwise muggy conditions and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only drop to the middle 70s by sunrise. Showers will likely be widespread Friday morning so set aside some extra time for the morning commute!

Since another stormy morning is on tap for West Tennessee tomorrow, we’ll be taking more time to talk about the forecast for Week 1 of high school football games tonight. Including the rain we had today, most of West Tennessee is expected to see 1-2″ of rain between through Saturday, but a few spots could get as much as 3″ or more and others just a few tenths of an inch. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

