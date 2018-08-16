TNReady test scores improve despite last year’s testing issues

JACKSON, Tenn. — Since the last school year, teachers and staff in Jackson-Madison County have been looking closer at TNReady testing after students were unable to access the tests online due to technical issues.

“Glitches here and there, so the biggest thing is just a smooth experience so students can show what the teachers have worked so hard to teach them throughout the year,” Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jared Myracle said.

After many issues with TNReady online testing, this year’s test scores have surprisingly increased.

In fact, representatives from the Jackson-Madison County Board of Education say the district tripled its number of subject areas performing at expectations or higher.

“We think that we can use these results to help us show where we’ve made lots of success but also areas where we need to continue to focus on,” Myracle said.

Myracle says he wants scores to be higher.

“Overall score is nowhere near where we want it to be, but we did see a significant amount of progress last year as compared to the year before, and that’s reason to just continuing down this plan,” Myracle said.

Continuing the plan since last year was the first time Jackson-Madison County Schools used a new math and English language arts curriculum.

Myracle says they’ve been training teachers to help students receive the best results.