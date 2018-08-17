2 charged in Gibson, Haywood drug, theft investigation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men are now facing charges following an investigation by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

According to a news release, investigators with the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force arrested 43-year-old Stevie Snipes, of Trenton, and 35-year-old Mark Lemon, of Bells.

The release says Snipes was arrested on a felony warrant out of Madison County in the parking lot of an Exxon gas station at Interstate 40 exit 66.

Investigators found 31 hydrocodone pills in Snipes’ pants pocket, and a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine in Snipes’ truck, according to the release.

Lemon was arrested on charges associated with the methamphetamine as well as conspiracy charges, the release says.

Investigators served warrants at two of Snipes’ properties in Haywood and Gibson counties.

The release says investigators seized three guns, crack cocaine and a stolen lawnmower from a home on Alamo Highway in Gibson County, and a small amount of marijuana from a Joyner Hill property in Haywood County.

Snipes is facing felony weapons and theft charges in Gibson County, where he will be transferred after he is released from Haywood and Madison counties.