Brownsville aldermen vote to borrow $2 million

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville city leaders agreed to borrow millions of dollars Friday.

Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls cast the tie-breaking vote Friday at a special called meeting at City Hall. In a 3-2 vote, aldermen and the mayor agreed to borrow up to $2 million to pay the bills.

“I, personally, I did not want the city have to close down,” Alderman Carolyn Flagg said. “It’s not fair for the employees to be here working, not knowing if they’re going to get a paycheck.”

Flagg voted yes to borrow the money. She said the city does not have enough money to pay its employees.

“Two years ago we had a million dollars in the bank, and at this point we don’t have enough to make payroll,” she said.

Vice Mayor Leon King voted not to take out the loan.

“It’s putting us in kind of a jam, so I thought the best thing to do was just not do it,” he said.

The city attorney told the board the city would have until the end of the next fiscal year to repay the money. King said he is worried about paying back the $2 million.

“Who’s saying all the taxpayers are going to be paying money?” King said. “Who’s saying the taxpayer’s going to still be living here?”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked Flagg if a tax increase is possible.

“Mayor Rawls is working on the budget, so we really can’t say until he presents us a budget again,” she said.

Rawls told the board he plans to work on the budget this weekend and should have something for them next week.

They mayor declined our request for an on-camera interview.

King said the city had about $300,000 in the bank, but right now it is unclear how much money they have.