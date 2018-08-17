Carroll Co. animal cruelty case goes to grand jury

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A Carroll County grand jury will now hear a case against two suspects involved in a case of alleged animal cruelty involving more than 150 animals found on an Atwood property in April.

In a news release Friday, Animal Rescue Corps, the rescue agency that responded to the home, says they have also been granted a bond petition by the judge. That petition requested the individuals involved either pay more than $390,000 for the care of the rescued animals by Aug. 28. If that cost is not paid in full, ARC says in the release they will ask the court to recognize the forfeiture of the animals and give the rescue legal custody.

Tara Neutzler and Donald Schoenthal are facing more than 300 charges in connection with the investigation.

ARC and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office seized about 43 dogs and puppies, 37 cats, 17 rabbits, 10 geese, eight chickens, six ducks, six goats, five sheep, five chinchillas, four ferrets, and two alpacas from the home. Several dead animals were also found on the property.