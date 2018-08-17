JPD goes pink for breast cancer awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is going pink for breast cancer awareness.

The department has unveiled its newest addition to the department’s vehicle fleet, a pink-themed patrol car designed to stimulate conversation within the community and to encourage public awareness of the early detection of and fight against breast cancer.

The “Blue Backing Pink” movement began at the Jackson Police Department last year with the sale of t-shirts across the state.

The new patrol car will be on display in front of the department.