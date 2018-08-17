Partly To Mostly Cloudy Today, Storms Possible This Afternoon

Weather Update —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We are starting the morning off a little quieter compared to yesterday, however there were a few showers and storms overnight and even a severe thunderstorm warning in Lauderdale County at one point. This morning infrared satellite showed warming cloud tops and decreasing clouds this morning which should give way to some sunshine this morning. That will lead to destabilization this morning and afternoon. I do expect more scattered thunderstorms to develop ahead of a cold front this afternoon and evening. I’d take the umbrella today to work just in case.



