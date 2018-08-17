Ripley man convicted on federal gun charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Ripley man is convicted on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm after a jury trial in federal court.

Jason Nixon, 36, was convicted after a two-day jury trial, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The release says Nixon was the subject of an investigation into illegal drug trafficking.

Investigators determined Nixon was selling marijuana out of his residence, the release says.

Investigators searched his home in January 2017 and found a loaded Clerke .32-caliber revolver, multiple bags of marijuana, a digital scale and several rounds of ammunition, according to the release.