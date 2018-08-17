Sharon School evacuated due to smoke

SHARON, Tenn. — A Weakley County school was temporarily evacuated Friday morning due to an air conditioning unit malfunction.

According to a news release from Weakley County schools, fire officials responded just before 8 a.m. Friday to a call about smoke in the building at Sharon School.

Fire officials say an air conditioning unit motor burned out, sending smoke throughout the school.

Principal Michelle Clements said all staff and students were evacuated from the building until Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings declared the building safe to re-enter, and no part of the building was on fire.

Students remained supervised in the gym while the building aired out from the smoke as a precaution, according to the release.

Maintenance staff are working to repair the air conditioning motor.