Slight Chance for Rain During High School Football Games

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Friday, August 17th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were moving through West Tennessee earlier this afternoon but most if not all high school football games will be able to be dry tonight! Our next concern is the slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend and another cold front coming on Monday. Big changes next week to our weather!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will fall to the lower to middle 70s again under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 20-50% chance for rain tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms likeliest in southwest Tennessee. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are the main concerns, the overall risk for severe weather is low.

Tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the area during the afternoon and early evening, with the same expected on Sunday, but the showers and thunderstorms will be scattered and somewhat few and far between. A cold front will come into the area on Monday bringing another round of more widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area to be followed by drier and cooler weather next week giving us a little bit of a Fall preview! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

