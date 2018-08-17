Support your local high school with Sonic’s ‘Your Team, Your Slush’ campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — Football season is upon us.

“We had our game versus TCA last night, and I’m just really excited for the season to start,” Jackson Christian student Ashleigh Henry said.

Sonic restaurants in Madison County have come up with a cool way to get involved by allowing each high school to create their own team slush.

“And every student that I’ve talked to about this said, ‘man, we get our own Sonic slush!’ So it’s building excitement in the community and in the schools,” said Jeremy Chandler, marketing director for the Sonic restaurants in Jackson.

Sonic representatives say they offer more than 25 flavors and add-ins, totaling over a million flavor combination options and over a million ways to show your team spirit.

“The Liberty Crusaders slush, they came up with the strawberry Jolly Rancher slush with their school colors,” Chandler said. “And North Side High School, the North Side Indians, is the frozen blue raspberry lemonade.”

The “Your Team, Your Slush” campaign kicked off Jamboree weekend and will continue through football season. Representatives say it’s also a fundraiser.

“For each high school that has their own slush, for every slush that we sell of theirs, 25 cents will go back to that school,” Chandler said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Amanda Gerry spoke with students who said they look forward to taking their team slush with them to games on Friday nights.

“I liked it, and then I like it even more when I got to the bottom and it had all the nerds and stuff in it, and I thought that was pretty good,” Liberty Tech student Tyler Lessenberry said.

“Did it taste like team spirit?” Gerry asked. “Oh yeah,” Lessenberry said.

Chandler says Jackson-Madison County Sonic restaurants have already sold over 1,300 team-inspired slushes in the first week.

If you are interested in finding the team slush for your school, visit Sonic of Jackson’s Facebook page.