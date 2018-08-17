Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Debbie Forsyth

BETHEL SPRINGS, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is first grade teacher Debbie Forsyth of Bethel Springs Elementary. Forsyth has been teaching for about 27 years.

“I teach first grade, and it’s my favorite grade in the whole world. I love this age group,” Forsyth said.

She says she’s always loved being around children.

“I love working with the little kids,” Forsyth said. “I like the hands-on activities and their innocence and how they adore you when you’re their teacher. I’m like their extra grandma.”

Forsyth will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in September, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.