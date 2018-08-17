Union University pulls together to move in freshmen

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the start of the new school year approaching for Union University students, freshmen are moving into their new homes away from home.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to kind of let them know the feel of Union University, let them meet some of their professors, and also to make their parents feel welcome and know we’re going to take good care of their students,” said Jodi Taylor, chair and associate professor of pharmacy.

Taylor is one of several Union professors helping new students get settled in.

“I think it kind of sets the tone for the academic year,” she said. “So the students know right off the bat that we’re invested in them as students, but also as people, and that we’re here for them no matter what.”

Joanna Ezell and her daughter Lydia are from Macon, Georgia, and Joanna says her daughter brought a lot of stuff to move into her dorm room.

“I was bringing her by myself wondering how in the world we were going to get all that stuff into her room,” she said. “And so as a mom, moving my daughter by myself, it was a great relief to have so much help. We had a car full of stuff, and they unloaded it in like two minutes. It was amazing.”

Lydia says everyone helping her move in made her feel welcome on campus.

“I think it was super nice because it was just me and my mom here today, and so it would’ve taken us literally forever to do it by ourselves,” she said.

Instead, Lydia was ready to unpack in less than 20 minutes. She was surprised by some of the people who helped.

“The president was carrying my plants. Like, even he was helping me,” she said.

Classes at Union University start on Tuesday, Aug. 21.