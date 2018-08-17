UT Martin offers credit-transfer tool for potential students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new tool is being offered at a local university that could help your school transfer easier.

Transfer students from any institution can now use the University of Tennessee at Martin’s transfer equivalency self-service feature to determine how earned college credits will apply toward any UT Martin degree program.

The credits to be evaluated must have been earned in 1995 or later.

If you would like to see how your previous school credits could be used at UT Martin, visit utm.edu/tess.

Online instructions are available through the UT Martin Registrar’s website at utm.edu/tessinfo.