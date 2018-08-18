A 5K RUN FOR FALLEN OFFICER ROSEMARY VELA

Alamo, Tenn–

The Crockett County Sheriffs Office held the 3rd Anniversary Rosemary Vela 5k run today.

The 5k run is in memory of fallen officer Rosemary Vela, who died in a car crash September 2015 responding back up to another call.

Vela was a Madison County Deputy.

Before working for Madison County she worked for Crockett County.

Her aunt Blanca Viralobos says they participate in the 5k run in remembrance of Rosemary.

“What we want to get out of this 5k is families that have lost one of their fallen officers to know that their not alone, there’s others out there that are with them,” said Vela’s aunt Blanca Viralobos.

Organizers of the 5k run want to spread awareness of all officers who have fallen in the line of duty.