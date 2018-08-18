Community gathers for annual 5k benefiting fallen officer

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriffs Office held the third annual Rosemary Vela 5K Run Saturday.

The 5K run is in memory of fallen officer Rosemary Vela. who died in a car crash September 2015 responding back up to another call.

Vela was a Madison county deputy.

Before working for Madison county, she worked for Crockett County.

Her family says they participate in the 5K run in remembrance of Rosemary.

Organizers of the 5K run want to spread awareness of all officers who have fallen in the line of duty.