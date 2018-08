Meet Lulu, from Saving the Animals Together

Lulu is a two-year-old beagle mix.

She is such a sweet girl. Lulu loves to snuggle and follow you everywhere.

She is potty trained and we are working on kennel training.

She is good with other dogs and loves kids.

If you are looking for a best friend she is definitely the one for you.

Visit SavingTheAnimalsTogether.org for more information.