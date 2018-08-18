Rodeo fundraiser lassos in money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Cowboys and cowgirls from across the southeast took to Natchez Trace Arena Saturday.

It’s all part of a competition to help raise money for a good cause.

There were a variety of events included calf roping, barrel racing, bareback bronc riding and bull riding.

Organizers say all proceeds from the rodeo to go straight to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This weekend marked the 16th Lexington St. Jude’s Rodeo.

A professional cowboy association and international professional rodeo association event hosted by Bo Campbell rodeo productions.

Organizer say they hope to hold it again next year.