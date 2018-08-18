Scattered Storms In The Afternoon Saturday And Sunday

Weather Update – 7:00 a.m. – Saturday, August 18th

A slight chance of a scattered very isolated shower this morning with mostly cloudy skies, but there will be a few peaks of sunshine! Chances of rain will be highest along the Tennessee River areas today with lower chances to the north.

TODAY

Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the area during the afternoon and early evening, with the same expected on Sunday, but the showers and thunderstorms will be scattered and somewhat few and far between. A cold front will come into the area on Monday bringing another round of more widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area to be followed by drier and cooler weather next week giving us a little bit of a Fall preview! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

