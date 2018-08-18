Shoppers feed local kids at RIFA’s “Pack the Bus” event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Chicken noodle soup, applesauce, and oatmeal were just some of the non-perishable food items that filled the seats of Jackson-Madison County school buses Saturday afternoon for the “Pack the Bus” event, hosted by RIFA.

“The ramen noodle aisle is empty. The applesauce aisle is empty. The chicken noodle soup aisle is empty,” said David Begin, assistant store manager at Kroger.

A local Kroger worked to restock their shelves Saturday as customers participated in the “Pack the Bus” campaign.

“We like it because all of us can come together for one common goal, which is to feed hungry children over the weekend,” Tina Hernandez, administrative assistant at RIFA.

RIFA says this is the 5th annual event, where they work to fill a school bus with non-perishable food items.

“We brought ramen, applesauce, mac and cheese, Campbell soup, crackers,” said Lesley Guilaran, shopper who donated food items.

Representatives say these items will then go to needy students in Jackson-Madison County.

“A lot of these children don’t have another way to have a meal, or at least meals aren’t provided for them,” Hernandez said.

Kroger representatives say they have had an overwhelming response from customers.

“As you can see, we’re almost out of food. We have completely packed the bus,” Begin said, “and again, it’s something that we’re very proud to be a part of.”

At the end of the day, representatives were confidant that bus was driving away, packed.

“All seats have meals on them, and it’s also packed on the floor too as well,” said Hernandez, “so I cant wait to get back and weigh it and sort it and start helping to feed hungry children.”

RIFA representatives say this event is part of their “Snack Backpack” program. They say they were able to feed about 1,200 students last year and expect to feed about 1,400 students this year.

You can learn more about RIFA and how you can help at www.rifajackson.org