The Jackson Area Business and Professional Women announce Woman of Achievement Award winner

Jackson, Tenn–

The 2018 Woman of Achievement Award was awarded to Pamela Nash.

Pamela Nash is the President and CEO of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for Prevention of Child Abuse.

“Its not me everybody that I’ve ever worked with, or who have touched my life, their name should be on the plaque, because it takes everybody,” said CEO/President of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center Pamela Nash.

This award is given annually by the Jackson area business and professional women.

“It always goes to a woman in business or in other career fields, that have achieved a very high level of success, in whatever their career field may be,” said President of Jackson BPW Jacque Hillman.

It will be the 100th year since BPW was created in Jackson.

“Our chapter here in Jackson was one of the first ones formed in the united states along with Chattanooga, Nashville and Knoxville, and we have been working to educate women so that they will be better prepared for their careers,” said Hillman.

The BPW Woman of Achievement Committee Chair says Nash was more than qualified to receive the award.

“Pam is such a hard worker and she has just dedicated her life to making the community better,” said Jackson Area BPW Woman of Achievement Committee Chair, Jackie Utley.

” I just feel very honored and blessed that I live in such a wonderful community with such wonderful people,” said Nash.

Pamela Nash was also named a sterling award winner of the 20 most influential women in West Tennessee.