Tigers wrap up their visit in Jackson with a Saturday scrimmage

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers wrapped up their trip in the Hub City Saturday with a 10 a.m. scrimmage.

Memphis Head Coach Mike Norvelle said he and his squad have had an overall successful stay in Jackson.

Coach Norvell said they had a physical practice on Thursday and a big situation day on Friday and finished the week with an open scrimmage on Saturday.

The University of Memphis Alumni Association also held a preseason tailgate following Saturday’s contest. Coach Norvelle says Jackson does more than just serve as additional practice time in a different environment, the trip is also great for team bonding.

“We all have roommates. We all get a chance to have the experience of getting to know each other on a deeper level. The only way you could grow close is putting time into a relationship and you know we kind of force feed a lot of times being here and you know, I thought it was a great experience,” said Coach Norvell.

Jackson native, Alec Long, also described his trip back home to the Hub City. “It kind of brought back a little memory for me playing back at home knowing this is where I grew up at. So I am going to put my all into this especially when I come home,” long added.

Coach Norvell says the team has 14 practices down and 11 more to go before their first game.