35th annual Circles of Hope Telethon raises over a million dollars for local children

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over 200 volunteers from across West Tennessee came together Sunday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center for the 35th annual Circles of Hope Telethon, a fundraiser benefiting the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

“It just goes back to the kids and all that the kids represent, and for us, they support us every day; their joy, their innocence, their truth, is whats important to the, and through that, that inspires us every day,” Nikki Klopfenstein, representative who presented donations from local organizations in Henry County.

The theme of the telethon was, “It’s all about kids;” the organization never charging for the services they provide.

“We do intensive therapy services. We have parenting classes. We do forensic interviews. We do a lot of community education,” said Pam Nash, president and CEO of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Donations were made by West Tennesseans who called in, as well as local organizations, businesses, and families who presented checks to the cause.

“It’s really neat just to see everybody gathered together and everybody just having fun and smiling,” Klopfenstein said, “and being able to present that check and present it proudly and know that we are making a difference and we’re all doing it together.”

Local musicians kept the telethon alive, showcasing their talents in support. The donations have been adding up throughout the day, and representatives say each dollar counts; the organization having touched around 20,000 lives just this past year.

“And that’s what it’s all about is changing those cycles of abuse into circles of hope,” said Nash, “so that they can go on and have a bright future.”

The official total brought in from this year’s telethon was more than one point four million dollars.

Though telethon phone lines have closed, representatives say all generous donations are still appreciated. You can find out more on the services provided by the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse or how to make a contribution of your own at www.carlperkinscenter.org