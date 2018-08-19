Argument between family members results in gunfire

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — An argument between an uncle and his nephew results in gunfire.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mark Black says it happened on Craig Lane near Greenfield.

Black says officers were dispatched to the house just before midnight.

When they arrived on scene, he says they found a victim inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers say Dennis Harbinson shot his nephew after an argument.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Harbinson was arrested on two counts of attempted 1st degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.