High speed chase leads to wreck with injuries

JACKSON, Tenn. — A high speed chase led to a wreck with injuries Sunday night.

Jackson police say it happened sometime before 8 p.m. on North Highland just south of North Parkway.

Police say a driver led them on a pursuit and shortly after the driver crashed into an ambulance.

Officers say the driver was seriously injured.

Police temporarily shut down lanes of traffic between Skyline Drive and North Parkway.

The crash is under investigation.