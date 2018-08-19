Jackson police take person into custody after welfare check

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police responded to a welfare check Sunday which ended with one person in custody.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department were dispatched around 1 a.m. for the welfare check on Phillips Street, according to a press release from the Jackson Police Department.

The release says at some point during the welfare check, an individual pointed a gun at one of the officers. After pointing the gun at the officer, the individual barricaded inside the residence.

Negotiators with Jackson Police attempted negotiations with no success. After unsuccessful negotiations, officers of the SWAT team deployed gas inside the building, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The individual inside exited the residence and was taken into custody without injury.

The person was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluations.

This is an ongoing investigation.