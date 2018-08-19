The Jackson Exotic Pet Expo

Jackson, Tenn–

The Jackson Exotic Pet Expo opened its doors to the community once again making this year its 4th year.

Here at the Exotic Pet Expo, their are all kinds of animals.

Everything from the most lovable, the biggest, and even the spikiest.

Organizers gather exotic animals at the event to allow the Jackson community to learn more about the animals.

“To be knowledgeable about these exotics animals are going on the endangered species list, their becoming extinct slowly, so we want people to know about them and own them, so people can breed them,” said Dustin Bickerstaff of Country Feather: Exotic Pet Expo Sponsor.

Some of the more everyday pets were invited to the expo for sale as well.

“To let people know that their just as good as golden retrievers, they have a name for being out there herding and chasing all the animals and doing really good roundups but their also really good pets,” said Tammy Calloway, owner of Calloway Acres.

Kids like dayla got to pet a bunny which is one of her favorite animals.

“It was very soft on my skin and it didn’t really, its claws didn’t really touch my skin,” said Pet Expo participant, Dayla Ford.

Pet supplies, face painting, plus new vendors were all something to expect at the pet expo, even monkey’s disguised as decorative head wear.

“She’s little red, she’s a Red Handed Tamarin, I’m having a bad hair day, but see her little hands,” said monkey pet owner Kathy Woodson.

The exotic pet expo was an opportunity for some not so everyday animals to come together for the community of jackson.

“There’s nothing around Jackson where you can see these animals, cause where can you see a kangaroo at,” said Bickerstaff.

The Exotic Pet Expo is an annual event in the Jackson community, so if you missed it this time you can catch it next year.