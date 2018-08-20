Driver dies after hitting ambulance in police chase

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police confirm one person has died after a Sunday evening crash involving an ambulance and a driver fleeing from police.

The driver who was fleeing from police was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jackson Police Department. They have not released the driver’s identity.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on North Highland Avenue, just south of North Parkway.

Officers were pursuing a vehicle in a high-speed chase when the vehicle struck an ambulance, according to police. Police have not said why they were pursuing the vehicle.

An EMT on board the ambulance was airlifted to a Memphis hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Two other people on board the ambulance were treated for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone else was in the vehicle they were pursuing.

The area of North Highland Avenue was shut down for about an hour after the crash from North Parkway to Skyline Drive.

According to West Tennessee Healthcare, three employees were on the ambulance at the time of the crash. No patient was on board.

The unit has been taken out of service due to damages.

There is no update at this time on the condition of any of those involved.