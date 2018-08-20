Fried Cucumbers

Tis the season for over grown Large Cucumbers (can be orange, yellow green or white PEEL test to make sure they are not bitter from the heat.)

2 Egg s 1/2 can beer (can be flat) beat . Breading mix I use House of Autry Chicken or Fish from Kroger’s ( both are good). Cast Iron skillet with about an inch of bacon grease. Ranch Dressing. Dill weed option below. Double dip makes a thick yummy cucumber.. Tastes like mushroom texture

Slices:

Peel cucumber slice in 1/2 “ thick slices dip in egg-beer wash roll in Autry breading , quickly dip in egg-beer again roll in breading fry to golden I sometimes top with Kroger’s shredded Italian 5 cheese. serve with ranch dressing.

BIG Cucumbers variation: Peel check if bitter. Quarter cut in spears (size of Mozzarella cheese sticks) remove seeds. Roll in ground dill weed first, then dip in egg-beer wash roll in Autry breading , quickly dip in egg-beer again roll in breading fry to golden sprinkle with organic dill weed from Kroger’s

Enjoy Christy Casey