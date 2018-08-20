Fried Cucumbers 

Submitted by: Christy Casey
WBBJ Staff,
Fried Cucumbers
Tis the season for over grown Large Cucumbers (can be orange, yellow green or white PEEL test to make sure they are not bitter from the heat.)
2 Egg s 1/2 can beer (can be flat) beat . Breading mix I use House of Autry Chicken or Fish from Kroger’s ( both are good). Cast Iron skillet with about an inch of bacon grease. Ranch Dressing. Dill weed option below. Double dip makes a thick yummy cucumber.. Tastes like mushroom texture
Slices:
Peel cucumber slice in 1/2 “ thick slices dip in egg-beer wash roll in Autry breading , quickly dip in egg-beer again roll in breading fry to golden I sometimes top with Kroger’s shredded Italian 5 cheese. serve with ranch dressing.
BIG Cucumbers variation: Peel check if bitter. Quarter cut in spears (size of Mozzarella cheese sticks) remove seeds. Roll in ground dill weed first, then dip in egg-beer wash roll in Autry breading , quickly dip in egg-beer again roll in breading fry to golden sprinkle with organic dill weed from Kroger’s
Enjoy Christy Casey