Goodwill to host job fair this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Goodwill Career Solutions Center in Jackson will host a job fair Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Job seekers are welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Six employers will be on site looking to fill at least 100 positions in several counties, including Madison, Henderson and Chester counties.

Employers will include Goodwill, Manpower, Kelly Services, TBDN, West Tennessee Healthcare and Sonic.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card, and to dress for success.

Visit giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions for more information.