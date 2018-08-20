Man charged in deadly Jackson hit-and-run

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities formally charged a man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Jackson. TBI records indicate he has a history of driving offenses.

“We would waive formal arraignment and ask the court to enter a not guilty plea,” Jones’ attorney Mark Donahoe said.

Barry Lynn Jones Jr. was formally charged Monday in Jackson City Court with leaving the scene of an accident with death. Donahoe appeared on his behalf.

“We’ve actually already begun the preparation of the defense of the case, look forward to presenting it in court,” Donahoe said.

Jones is accused of hitting Kim Harris on Aug. 14 near the intersection of Ridgecrest Road and Parkstone Place, then leaving the scene. Police said Harris died at the hospital.

A wooden cross marks the spot where Harris was hit. Tina Hall works at the gas station across the street.

“It’s been hard on some of them up here,” Hall said. “They’re taking it pretty hard.”

Investigators said the day after the crash, a local wrecker service called police about a vehicle they towed with front-end damage, which belonged to Jones. Officers said items collected at the scene match damage to Jones’ vehicle.

According to an arrest warrant, Jones told investigators he hit a deer on Watson Road.

“He tried to be cooperative, gave a statement that he was not involved and did not hit a pedestrian,” Donahoe said.

According to a TBI report, Jones has two prior DUI arrests. He is currently free on a $50,000 bond.

Jones is scheduled to return to court Oct. 11.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation confirms Jones is an employee and has been placed on administrative leave.