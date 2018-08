Man faces charges after barricade situation

JACKSON, Tenn. —┬áInvestigators arrest a man accused of pointing a gun at a Jackson police officer.

Larry Price appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on aggravated assault and harassment charges. He is accused of barricading himself inside a home on Phillips Street early Sunday morning.

Police say Price also pointed a gun at an officer.

He is being held at the Madison County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

The judge also ordered a forensic evaluation.