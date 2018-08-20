Mugshots : Madison County : 8/17/18 – 8/20/18

1/50 Alexis Rodgers Violation of probation

2/50 Brent Klinzing Aggravated burglary, burglary, theft over $1,000, schedule I & II drug violations, vandalism

3/50 Chloe Bradley Violation of probation

4/50 Denardo Goff Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/50 Alex Pirtle Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/50 Andrea Strickland Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/50 Anthony Amos Identity theft

8/50 Ashley Reid DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law



9/50 Barry Wallace Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/50 Brenda McKinney Aggravated assault

11/50 Brent Carter Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/50 Calvin Hammond Public intoxication, criminal trespass



13/50 Carlos Canales Failure to appear

14/50 Cedric Jones Criminal impersonation, vandalism

15/50 Cornelius Mays Simple domestic assault

16/50 Cortavius Warren Aggravated robbery, handgun possession prohibited, identity theft



17/50 Crispina Guzman-Fuentes Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/50 Cynthia Holland DUI

19/50 Dakotah Lamuska DUI

20/50 David Brown Public intoxication



21/50 Deeuntaye Jackson Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/50 Eric Dove Simple domestic assault

23/50 Heather Hall Aggravated assault

24/50 Jeffery Price Driving on revoked/suspended license



25/50 Jenny Woods DUI

26/50 Jerry Logan Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

27/50 Jill Patterson Violation of community corrections

28/50 John Fowler Habitual motor offender, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/50 John Travis Theft over $1,000

30/50 Jonross Jones Sex offender registry violations

31/50 Justin Richmond Aggravated assault

32/50 Kareem McCollough Fugitive-Hold for other agency



33/50 Kenneth Brooks DUI, leaving the scene of accident, failure to render aid, failure to report accident

34/50 Mohammad Alkiswani Aggravated assault

35/50 Odell Hardeman Evading arrest

36/50 Paul Hanley Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia



37/50 Quincy Jones DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/50 Ralphele Wilson Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/50 Randall Holloway Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

40/50 Samuel McAlister Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/50 Steven Jarvis Driving on revoked/suspended license

42/50 Tadarius Holliday Driving on revoked/suspended license

43/50 Tammy Smith Failure to appear

44/50 Timothy Mays Simple domestic assault



45/50 Tony Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

46/50 Traci Patterson Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

47/50 Troy Edgin Driving on revoked/suspended license

48/50 Tyrick McIntosh Aggravated burglary, theft under $999



49/50 Vantedeius Beasley Driving on revoked/suspended license

50/50 Veronica Blair Vandalism





































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/20/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.