Mugshots : Madison County : 8/17/18 – 8/20/18 August 20, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/50Alexis Rodgers Violation of probation 2/50Brent Klinzing Aggravated burglary, burglary, theft over $1,000, schedule I & II drug violations, vandalism 3/50Chloe Bradley Violation of probation 4/50Denardo Goff Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 5/50Alex Pirtle Driving on revoked/suspended license 6/50Andrea Strickland Driving on revoked/suspended license 7/50Anthony Amos Identity theft 8/50Ashley Reid DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law 9/50Barry Wallace Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license 10/50Brenda McKinney Aggravated assault 11/50Brent Carter Driving on revoked/suspended license 12/50Calvin Hammond Public intoxication, criminal trespass 13/50Carlos Canales Failure to appear 14/50Cedric Jones Criminal impersonation, vandalism 15/50Cornelius Mays Simple domestic assault 16/50Cortavius Warren Aggravated robbery, handgun possession prohibited, identity theft 17/50Crispina Guzman-Fuentes Driving on revoked/suspended license 18/50Cynthia Holland DUI 19/50Dakotah Lamuska DUI 20/50David Brown Public intoxication 21/50Deeuntaye Jackson Driving on revoked/suspended license 22/50Eric Dove Simple domestic assault 23/50Heather Hall Aggravated assault 24/50Jeffery Price Driving on revoked/suspended license 25/50Jenny Woods DUI 26/50Jerry Logan Violation of community corrections, failure to appear 27/50Jill Patterson Violation of community corrections 28/50John Fowler Habitual motor offender, driving on revoked/suspended license 29/50John Travis Theft over $1,000 30/50Jonross Jones Sex offender registry violations 31/50Justin Richmond Aggravated assault 32/50Kareem McCollough Fugitive-Hold for other agency 33/50Kenneth Brooks DUI, leaving the scene of accident, failure to render aid, failure to report accident 34/50Mohammad Alkiswani Aggravated assault 35/50Odell Hardeman Evading arrest 36/50Paul Hanley Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia 37/50Quincy Jones DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license 38/50Ralphele Wilson Driving on revoked/suspended license 39/50Randall Holloway Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license 40/50Samuel McAlister Driving on revoked/suspended license 41/50Steven Jarvis Driving on revoked/suspended license 42/50Tadarius Holliday Driving on revoked/suspended license 43/50Tammy Smith Failure to appear 44/50Timothy Mays Simple domestic assault 45/50Tony Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license 46/50Traci Patterson Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 47/50Troy Edgin Driving on revoked/suspended license 48/50Tyrick McIntosh Aggravated burglary, theft under $999 49/50Vantedeius Beasley Driving on revoked/suspended license 50/50Veronica Blair Vandalism The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/20/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.