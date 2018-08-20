Paris suspect added to TBI Top 10 Most Wanted

PARIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Paris suspect to their Top 10 Most Wanted.

Gerald Eugene Dolberry, 31, is wanted by the Paris Police Department on two counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder.

Dolberry is described as an African-American man, about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing about 156 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the TBI, Dolberry should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. TBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Dolberry’s arrest.