Second suspect charged in 2010 death of elderly Hardin Co. woman

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A second person has been charged in connection with an 80-year-old woman’s death in 2010.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Michael Scott Mowdy, 35, is now charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of especially aggravated robbery in connection with the death of Otylier Callens.

Callens was found dead in her Ryan Street home on Sept. 8, 2010.

Her daughter, Patsy Lynn Shelby, was charged in connection with her mother’s death in May of this year.

According to the TBI, Mowdy was arrested Friday and booked into the Hardin County jail. He is currently held without bond.