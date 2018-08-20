Strong Storms Possible Tonight

Weather Update–

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Filtered sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The broken sunshine will also lead to increasing instability this afternoon. I expect thunderstorms to develop as a result as an unseasonably strong cold front pushes into the Mid-South later tonight. The Storm Prediction Center as of 8:00 AM outlook places an Enhanced (3/5) risk of strong to severe storms. The primary concern will be with a line or bowing segments of convection later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Timing for West Tennessee looks to be between 4:00 and 10:00 PM tonight. Damaging winds, some large hail especially in isolated storms will be possible. Much cooler, drier Fall-like air will follow and persist much of the week where highs in the low 80s will be common. Lows will dip into the lower 60s, possibly even upper 50s for some!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com