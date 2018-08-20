TBI: Carroll Co. shooting suspect back in jail after bond violation

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A man facing charges in the shooting death of his neighbor is back in custody after a loaded gun was reportedly found in his home while he was free on bond.

David Anderson, 59, is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the July 6 shooting death of his neighbor, 64-year-old Ben Birdwell.

Anderson posted a $150,000 bond Aug. 15 with an order not to be in possession of firearms while on bond, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Over the weekend, agents were informed that Anderson had bought ammunition at a Lexington store, according to the release.

TBI agents, Carroll County deputies and Tennessee state troopers executed a search warrant Sunday at Anderson’s Yuma home where they found a loaded shotgun and ammunition, according to the release.

A judge ordered Anderson to be taken into custody for violating conditions of his bond.

Anderson is currently being held without bond in the Carroll County Jail.