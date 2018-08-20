Teens in custody after weekend burglaries in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Three teenagers are in custody after a string of car burglaries in Dyersburg over the weekend.

According to a news release, Dyersburg police responded to Ewell Avenue after a complaint about a group of individuals running from house to house and putting items in a backpack.

The release says officers found both driver’s side doors open on one vehicle in the 1500 block of Ewell Avenue. The owner of the vehicle told police a backpack and a small amount of cash were missing from the car.

Officers later found a second vehicle had been burglarized on Ewell Avenue.

The release says officers found three teens near Meadow Lane apartments. Officers searched the backpacks the teens had and found property from both vehicles, including cash, a laptop and other items, according to the release.

A loaded 9 mm handgun was also found inside one of the backpacks. The release says that gun had been reported stolen in Finley, in Dyer County.

Two 17-year-olds were issued citations and a 16-year-old was taken to McDowell Center for Children in Dyersburg.

All three are scheduled to appear in Dyer County Juvenile Court on Sept. 19.