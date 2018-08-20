Weakley Co. inmate hospitalized after weekend shooting

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — An inmate at the Weakley County Detention Center was taken by medical helicopter after suffering medical complications this weekend.

Dennis Harbinson, 68, was in custody at the Weakley County Detention Center after allegedly shooting his nephew Saturday night in Christmasville, according to a news release.

Harbinson was taken to the jail after investigators say he shot his 61-year-old nephew three times with a .45-caliber pistol.

Harbinson was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

After his arrest, Harbinson was booked into the jail in Dresden, when he started having breathing problems.

The release says Harbinson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville by medical helicopter around noon Sunday.