Brittany Kyles

Multimedia Journalist

Brittany Kyles joined WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in July 2018 as a multimedia journalist.

Brittany was born in Chicago and raised in Country Club Hills, Ill. She graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in May 2018 with a degree in radio, television and digital media.

While at SIUC, she web produced, reported, anchored and webcast live student-run newscasts.

During her junior year, Brittany interned at Fox 32 Chicago where she gained experience shadowing reporters and photogs in a top 10 market. She assisted the assignment editors and web producer, writing web stories for Fox 32’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

In her free time, Brittany likes to teach her dog Jojo tricks, do yoga, and she is in the process of learning to tap dance.

Brittany is excited to be at WBBJ-TV and is ready to find stories in the West Tennessee area. You can reach her with story ideas by email at bkyles@wbbjtv.com.