Camilla Mahurin Ray
Camilla Mahurin Ray passed away on August 16 at the home of her daughter and
son-in- law in Beech Bluff Tn. She was born in Onton, Ky on October 29,1921,
the third daughter of Hume and Orrye Mahurin Camilla attended and graduated
from Onton High School. She married Charles Wesley Ray in 1939 , a marriage
that lasted over 50 years until his death. She leaves her daughter Charlotte
and son- in – law Frank Zerfoss ; 2 grandsons, Matthew and Andrew; grand
daughters- in- law, Melissa and Amy; 3 great grandchildren, Nicholas,
Zachary and Kaylee; a dear brother Larry Mahurin and his wife Madonna of
Hanson, Ky. Many nieces and nephews are also saddened by her passing.
Camilla was a life- long member of Order of Eastern Star. She loved her home
in Onton, her church Onton United Methodist, and the Kentucky Wildcats
Basketball Team.
Visitation will be Monday August 20 at 12 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in
Sebree Ky. Graveside service to follow at 2 PM at Onton Cemetery CZ.