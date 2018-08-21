Camilla Mahurin Ray

Camilla Mahurin Ray passed away on August 16 at the home of her daughter and

son-in- law in Beech Bluff Tn. She was born in Onton, Ky on October 29,1921,

the third daughter of Hume and Orrye Mahurin Camilla attended and graduated

from Onton High School. She married Charles Wesley Ray in 1939 , a marriage

that lasted over 50 years until his death. She leaves her daughter Charlotte

and son- in – law Frank Zerfoss ; 2 grandsons, Matthew and Andrew; grand

daughters- in- law, Melissa and Amy; 3 great grandchildren, Nicholas,

Zachary and Kaylee; a dear brother Larry Mahurin and his wife Madonna of

Hanson, Ky. Many nieces and nephews are also saddened by her passing.

Camilla was a life- long member of Order of Eastern Star. She loved her home

in Onton, her church Onton United Methodist, and the Kentucky Wildcats

Basketball Team.

Visitation will be Monday August 20 at 12 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in

Sebree Ky. Graveside service to follow at 2 PM at Onton Cemetery CZ.