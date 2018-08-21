Community members celebrate a “Night of Southern Humor”

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local library is celebrating big night with some laughs.

It’s all for the eighth annual “Night of Southern Humor” for the Jackson-Madison County Library at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Tuesday night, the keynote speaker was Niles Reddick and there was also a silent auction.

“The library is the home for the 100% it benefits the young the old the rich poor we’re all about helping our community,” said

Organizers say they estimate to raise 20 thousand dollars for the library.