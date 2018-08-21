Dylan Mayberry takes home player of the week honors

MILAN, Tenn. — After week one of the high school football season, Milan’s Dylan Mayberry racked up the most votes to take home the player of the week honors.

He had a solid all-around game for the Bulldogs, scoring three touchdowns. One on a blocked punt, one fumble return, and one rushing.

But he’s not worried about his individual stats, just his team’s success moving forward.

“Number one come together as a team, be a brotherhood and you know have that bond and make us stronger and then when we work together to be successful,” Mayberry said. “You know we come out Monday through Thursday practicing hard, grind for what we do and that leads up to Friday night.”

Mayberry and the Bulldogs will take on Peabody in week 2.