Fall-like Weather Expected to Continue Through Midweek

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Tuesday, August 21st

It’s been a cloudy and breezy day in West Tennessee with temperatures only in the upper 70s or lower 80s this afternoon. So far, the coolest afternoon we’ve had in 95 days when we last had a high of 81°F. August typically has 1-2 days in the month with high temperatures as low or lower than what we had today.

TONIGHT

The “cool” afternoon will also be followed by a comfortable night with perfect conditions for keeping the windows down in the house! Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the middle 60s tonight with clearer skies by Wednesday morning. Low-lying fog is possible early on tomorrow with limited visibility especially likely in the river valleys.

Just like today, temperatures won’t be warming up very much tomorrow afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds with northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour should keep highs to the lower 80s without any rain. Temperatures could get even cooler in the days to come! Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast with more Fall-like weather on the way, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com