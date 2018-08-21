Family searches for answers after arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

JACKSON, Tenn. — A heartbroken family is still searching for closure after a tragic hit and run claims the life of their loved one.

Police have tracked down a suspect in the case, but Kim Harris’ family is hoping to find more answers.

“It’s painful everyday, it’s painful,” Anna Huddleston said.

Heartbreaking words from a mother who is mourning the loss of her daughter.

“I still can’t grasp around my mind how can a human being do this,” Huddleston said.

It’s been a week since a driver hit 39 year old Kim Harris and then kept going.

But her mother says living without her isn’t getting easier.

“If you would have stopped, you don’t know how much that would have meant to me,” Huddleston said.

Police say Kim was walking near the intersection of Ridgecrest road and Parkstone Place in Jackson when it happened .

Her brother Damon Huddleston says the wreck left his three nephews without a mother.

“It hurt, it hurt bad,” he said. “But I have to keep strong for them.”

Police tracked down Barry Jones Jr. as a suspect in the case.

He’s facing charges of leaving a scene of an accident with death.

Jones’ attorney entered in a not guilty plea Monday.

An arrest warrant says Jones told investigators he hit a deer on Watson Road.

“It’s not getting any easier but God is seeing us through,” Huddleston said.

The family says they have made arrangements for Kim’s funeral but is asking for help with the burial services.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Barry Jones Jr. Is is currently free on a $50,000 bond.

He is due back in court October 11.