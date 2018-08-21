Former coach pleads not guilty to statutory rape charge

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former football coach accused of statutory rape pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Daniel Duncan’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Tuesday in Henderson County.

The former head football coach at Scotts Hill High School is charged with aggravated statutory rape and statutory rape by an authority figure. Attorney Mark Donahoe represents Duncan.

“It’s going to be an interesting case, so we’ve already begun work on it,” Donahoe said.

Duncan is accused of having sex with one of his 17-year-old female softball players, according to court documents. Investigators said Duncan was 30 at the time.

According to court documents, the alleged victim told investigators she’d been in an intimate relationship with Duncan since July or August of 2017.

A separate witness told investigators they saw the girl and Duncan together and reportedly had first-hand knowledge about the alleged relationship, according to court documents.

“We look forward to presenting the defense of the case,” Donahoe said.

Duncan is currently free on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

Henderson County Schools Superintendent Steve Wilkinson said Duncan turned in his letter of resignation last Tuesday, effective immediately.