Joseph Houston

Funeral services for Joseph Houston, age 87, of Brownsville, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Refuge Temple Church of God in Christ in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Brownsville, TN. Mr. Houston passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Crestview Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Visitation will begin Thursday, August 23, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Houston will lie in state Friday at Refuge Temple Church of God in Christ from 12:00 pm until time of service.

